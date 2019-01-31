ARCTIC BLAST:Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories Issued, 100+ schools and organizations cancelled, click for updated list.
Filed Under:Fire, West Virginia


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia factory that makes frozen treats has been evacuated after a fire broke out.

News outlets report no one was injured in the fire Thursday at the Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Co. plant in Wheeling.

Wheeling fire spokesman Philip Stahl called it a “very dangerous situation” because firefighters fought the flames in frigid conditions amid the presence of ammonia tanks used in the plant’s production.

The fire prompted the closing of a nearby community college as well as nearby streets. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

Stahl says the fire is believed to have started in an office.

In 2015, five people were treated after an ammonia leak at the plant, which makes BudgetSaver twin pops and other frozen treats sold in grocery stores nationwide.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s