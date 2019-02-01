



ATLANTA (KDKA) — Antonio Brown finally broke his silence about the situation between him and the Steelers over the past few weeks.

Though he did not get into major detail, he talked to Complex Sports for about a minute Thursday night. Brown was in Atlanta for the EA Sports Bowl.

“Antonio Brown shares his side of the story involving his Week 17 absence and the numerous trade rumors.”

Antonio Brown shares his side of the story involving his Week 17 absence and the numerous trade rumors. #EASportsBowl pic.twitter.com/gaSFIJSquG — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 1, 2019

When asked if he was feeling attacked by the media, Brown said it comes with the job.

“Being a football player comes with criticism,” Brown said. “But obviously to watch back, to see how our team finished, seeing what’s going on, seeing the aspects of the talk, the narration, there is a lot of confusion. I think what people didn’t understand was Football is a job. You just can;t miss and not show up. They’ll take your check. A lot of things went on and a lot of communication, a lot of facts wasn’t being said. It shows me who got me, you know? Through all the adversity, through the storm you see how people feel.”

Brown said that he wants to tell his side of the story completely, but doesn’t want to “point fingers.”

“It’s a business, and certain things are better off kept quiet.”

When asked where he wanted to play next season, Brown kept it open ended.

“All options are on the table.”

That was all following a very brief interview with USA Today Sports.

“Antonio Brown shows off a new look and gives his take on where he’d prefer to play in 2019.”

Antonio Brown shows off a new look and gives his take on where he'd prefer to play in 2019. #EASportsBowl pic.twitter.com/V4AENBfllv — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 1, 2019

Brown was asked what he wanted next season and was still open ended.

“I just want to win, play with a team, I just want to win,” Brown said. “Doesn’t matter where.”

“Cover athlete in the building!! Welcome to ATL @AB84”

Earlier in the day, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster became the second Steeler to call his team the Kardashians.

“@TeamJuJu thinks the Steelers need to “stop being the Kardashians.”

.@TeamJuJu thinks the Steelers need to "stop being the Kardashians." pic.twitter.com/UPFiKbP4c6 — First Take (@FirstTake) January 31, 2019

“Everyone needs to stop being divas,” Smith-Schuster said. “I think we need to stop being the Kardashians and just play ball.”

With Brown in Atlanta, there is a chance for more interviews with the superstar wide receiver. The jury is still out to whether or not he tells his entire side of the story.