



CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) — A water main break in Castle Shannon caused some hold-ups for light rail vehicles Friday evening.

Allegheny County officials said around 7:30 p.m. that there was a water main break at Cooke Lane and Mt. Lebanon Boulevard. About 8 inches of water was reported to be on the roadway.

Light rail tracks for the Port Authority’s Red Line were flooded near the Arlington stop.

Port Authority ran shuttle buses between the Mt. Lebanon and Castle Shannon light rail stations for about 30 minutes while crews worked to clear the water and ice from the tracks.

The Red Line was back to regular operation by about 8:50 p.m.

