PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s National Wear Red Day.

It marks the start of the month-long “Go Red For Women” campaign by the American Heart Association.

Buildings around Pittsburgh went red Friday morning to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease in women.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Heart disease is the number one killer of women, and disease rates in younger women are increasing.

To learn more about the signs of heart disease for women, and what you can do to protect yourself, visit the American Heart Association’s website.

Visit this link for more on Go Red For Women Day.

