



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a flurry of early leaks across the internet, the Pittsburgh Penguins officially unveiled its uniforms for the upcoming Stadium Series game.

Both the Pens and Flyers released video and pictures of the uniforms on Friday morning.

“West side, best side. We’re ready for the Battle of PA.”

West side, best side. We're ready for the Battle of PA. Details on our Stadium Series sweaters: https://t.co/MYXYZJg15F pic.twitter.com/N06ONCesuG — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 1, 2019

“We’re taking this show to the great outdoors and into the Battle of Pennsylvania!”

We're taking this show to the great outdoors and into the Battle of Pennsylvania! #StadiumSeries | @adidashockey pic.twitter.com/HnSHZwClb8 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 1, 2019

The black jersey features gold numbers and lettering. The logo is also all gold.

The back neckline features the phrase “A GREAT DAY FOR HOCKEY” in block letters to pay tribute to the late Penguins coach “Badger” Bob Johnson.

The jerseys and Stadium Series gear are now for sale in all PensGear locations and online in various locations.

The Penguins will wear the uniform when they battle the Flyers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on February 23rd.

The teams will also wear the uniforms during the March 17th matchup at PPG Paints Arena.