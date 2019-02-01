



ATLANTA (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier says he plans on playing with team again.

Shazier, who has been sidelined since December of 2017 after a major spinal injury, talked to Post-Gazette Steelers Insider Ed Bouchette about his recovery process to this point.

“I have a time frame in my head, but I haven’t really told anybody yet,” Shazier said. “At the end of the day I’m taking it one step at a time. I’m a lot closer to my goal than I was when I got hurt.”

“My doctor said I am further than expected. The rehab, recovery and pace, there are no doors closed. I definitely want to play. I love football so much. I just care about the game. I feel like I have so much to show. – @RyanShazier”

Since the injury, the Steelers kept Shazier busy by giving him opponent scouting responsibilities. He was with the team in a coach-like role as he recovers.

