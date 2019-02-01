



KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — It was a cold night to be told you had to venture out into the elements because of a water main break, but that’s exactly what happened to some residents of The Willows Senior Living facility in Kennedy Township on Thursday.

The American Red Cross was called. Initially, the agency didn’t know if this would be temporary sheltering or longer. They soon found out it would be all night.

Dan Tobin says the residents were bused to the Kennedy Township Volunteer Fire Department.

“We ended up sheltering 31 residents from the facility, three staff from the facility and we had three of our volunteers there running everything,” Tobin said.

The Red Cross maintains hundreds of trailers that are fully stocked and ready to roll with nonperishable items like cots and blankets. Several of the vehicles were taken to the fire hall Thursday night.

By 8 a.m., the residents were bused back home to the Willows. Owners would not allow reporters on the property to speak with residents about their night, but according to the Red Cross, they received special attention.

“We used a different type of cot. They are called medical cots, also often referred to as special needs cots. They’re a little bit easier to get in and out of than a normal flat cot, so for people that have a little mobility challenges, it makes a more comfortable situation for them,” Tobin said.

The residents had a comfortable night and a good breakfast from Eat’n Park before heading home around 9 a.m.