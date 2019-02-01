



HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The parents of a Penn State sophomore who died two years ago after a night of drinking are suing 28 members of a shuttered fraternity and a security company hired to help enforce alcohol regulations.

Lawyers for Tim Piazza‘s parents announced the lawsuit Friday and also disclosed they’ve reached a confidential monetary settlement with Penn State.

The lawsuit says that the night of Feb. 2, 2017, Tim Piazza was pressured to consume a large amount of alcohol in the Beta Theta Pi house and “became stuporous.”

Authorities say Piazza suffered fatal injuries in a series of falls. Medical help wasn’t summoned for the student from Lebanon, New Jersey, until the next morning.

A lawyer for St. Moritz Security Services declined comment. Messages left for lawyers for several defendants weren’t returned.

