



MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — West Virginia University officials say a “playful time in the snow” Friday afternoon escalated when students threw glass bottles at officers.

According to a statement from the university, several hundred students and others were gathered on Spruce Street. Classes were canceled at the university for the day due to snow and frigid temperatures.

Students and others were reportedly throwing rocks at city trucks that were trying to plow the street.

Sheriff’s deputies, campus police and Morgantown City Police were all called to the disturbance, which is being considered a riot.

Officers told the crowd to disperse, but they apparently did not listen and began to throw glass bottles toward officers.

Douglas Soule, an editor with the WVU student newspaper, said officers eventually used smoke grenades on the crowd.

“They used an acoustic device to, um, I’m not really sure the purpose, but an acoustic device that made a loud, blaring noise was used on the crowd, and the crowd, in response, chanting kind of back. And then that was used multiple times, and then they deployed smoke grenades on the crowd and they promptly dispersed within minutes,” Soule said.

The university released the following statement on the incident:

“It is unfortunate that what began today on Spruce Street as a playful time in the snow, turned into a dangerous and threatening situation for students and law enforcement officers alike. “The escalation apparently began when the several hundred students and others who had gathered refused reasonable instructions to disperse and began tossing glass bottles and other debris toward officers, resulting in law enforcement taking action. “University officials will review videos of the situation to determine if any charges should be filed. “We remind our students that our actions should represent our Mountaineer values. Behave responsibly, be accountable and please comply with police, who want to keep our campus, city and all of our first responders safe through this weather.”

News outlets in the area reported that a mattress may have been set on fire.

