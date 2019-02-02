  • KDKA TV

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are investigating an animal cruelty case in Fayette County.

A state trooper was sent to Dunlap Lake in Menallen Township on Friday for a report of a dead dog.

When the trooper arrived, he found a white Yorkie Mix inside a dog carrier that was sitting next to a dumpster.

State police say it’s unknown when the dog was left there. The cause of the dog’s death is also unknown.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should contact Pennsylvania State Police at their Uniontown barracks.

