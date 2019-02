NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — A duplex on the North Side was destroyed in a fire Saturday.

It was reported just before 2 p.m. on Vista Street.

The fire started in a bedroom on the second floor of a three-story duplex.

Fire officials say a mother and son heard the smoke detectors go off and managed to get out of the building through the front door.

Firefighters rescued two dogs and two cats.

No one was hurt.