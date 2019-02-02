



NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — One firefighter was evaluated at the scene of a fire on the North Side on Saturday.

It started just before 6 p.m. on Federal Street near Mercy Street.

The fire grew to two alarms just after 7 p.m.

Officials say the building was unoccupied.

A firefighter who fell was evaluated on scene. He was taken to the hospital in good condition for further evaluation, per protocol.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.