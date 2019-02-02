  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PM8th Annual NFL Honors
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:House Fire, Local TV, North Side


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — One firefighter was evaluated at the scene of a fire on the North Side on Saturday.

It started just before 6 p.m. on Federal Street near Mercy Street.

The fire grew to two alarms just after 7 p.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Fletcher Rumbaugh)

Officials say the building was unoccupied.

A firefighter who fell was evaluated on scene. He was taken to the hospital in good condition for further evaluation, per protocol.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s