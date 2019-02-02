



Oakmont Bakery is relocating to a new facility on a fittingly named street.

The popular bakery says their brand new, state-of-the-art facility will be located at One Sweet Street.

That’s about half a mile north of its current location on Allegheny Avenue.

The Post-Gazette reports the new space is almost three times larger than the original, which allows for more indoor seating and registers. The bakery is also adding 20 more employees to their staff.

The location on Allegheny Avenue will close its doors at 5 p.m. Monday, and the new Sweet Street facility will open for business at 9 a.m. Tuesday.