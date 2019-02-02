  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM8th Annual NFL Honors
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    01:35 AMPerson of Interest
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Oakmont, Oakmont Bakery


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

OAKMONT (KDKA) — Oakmont Bakery is relocating to a new facility on a fittingly named street.

The popular bakery says their brand new, state-of-the-art facility will be located at One Sweet Street.

That’s about half a mile north of its current location on Allegheny Avenue.

The Post-Gazette reports the new space is almost three times larger than the original, which allows for more indoor seating and registers. The bakery is also adding 20 more employees to their staff.

The location on Allegheny Avenue will close its doors at 5 p.m. Monday, and the new Sweet Street facility will open for business at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s