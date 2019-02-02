



ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating an early Saturday morning fatal shooting that occurred at a house in Apollo.

The house is on the corner of Sixth Street and Terrace Avenue.

State police and the Armstrong County coroner are investigating and currently not releasing any other details.

Neighbors told KDKA that a man and his wife and child lived in the house and another man was staying with them.

