



HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — One person was shot during a confrontation between tow truck drivers along Washington Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in Homewood near Shetland Street.

The incident was first reported to be a traffic accident where multiple tow truck drivers responded.

Police say two of the tow truck drivers got into an argument.

One driver went to his truck, grabbed a baseball bat and approached the other driver. That driver, according to city police, pulled out a gun and shot the male driver who had the bat.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

No one has been arrested at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

