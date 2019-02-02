  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMFriends
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PM8th Annual NFL Honors
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Homewood, Local TV, Shooting, Washington Boulevard


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — One person was shot during a confrontation between tow truck drivers along Washington Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in Homewood near Shetland Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

The incident was first reported to be a traffic accident where multiple tow truck drivers responded.

Police say two of the tow truck drivers got into an argument.

One driver went to his truck, grabbed a baseball bat and approached the other driver. That driver, according to city police, pulled out a gun and shot the male driver who had the bat.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

No one has been arrested at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s