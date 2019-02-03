BREAKING NEWS:Boil Water Advisory Issued For Raccoon And Potter Townships
ROCHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a sport utility vehicle fell nearly 15 feet off railroad tracks in western Pennsylvania into a park, killing two men.

Police in Rochester said the car was being driven along the Norfolk Southern tracks intentionally Saturday, then apparently slid and rolled down a hill, landing on its roof in Rochester Riverfront Park.

The Beaver County coroner’s office identified the men killed as 40-year-old David Riddle of Proctorville, Ohio and 32-year-old Casey Rector of Lolita, Texas.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Chief Frank Mercier of the borough police department said tire tracks in two different areas show where the driver tried to get onto the rail tracks, access to which is restricted.

Mercier said the two “shouldn’t have been up there” and the driver was apparently trying for better traction when the vehicle fell.

