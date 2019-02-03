



ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – A boil water advisory has been issued by the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa.

According to officials, the water authority experienced a loss of positive water pressure on Saturday in Raccoon and Potter Townships.

The cause of the water pressure dip was an 8-inch water main break on Green Garden Road. Repairs to the broken water main were made overnight, but not before the Raccoon water storage tank was emptied.

The boil water advisory is issued for activities such as drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation, according to a statement from the water authority.

