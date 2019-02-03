BREAKING NEWS:Boil Water Advisory Issued For Raccoon And Potter Townships
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMTony Goes to the Super Bowl
    2:00 PMThe Super Bowl Today
    6:00 PMSuper Bowl on CBS Kick-Off Show
    6:30 PMSuper Bowl LIII
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aliquippa, Boil Water Advisory, Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa, Potter Township, Raccoon Township, Water Main Break


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – A boil water advisory has been issued by the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa.

According to officials, the water authority experienced a loss of positive water pressure on Saturday in Raccoon and Potter Townships.

The cause of the water pressure dip was an 8-inch water main break on Green Garden Road. Repairs to the broken water main were made overnight, but not before the Raccoon water storage tank was emptied.

The boil water advisory is issued for activities such as drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation, according to a statement from the water authority.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s