PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An early morning car accident Sunday closed all lanes of the Parkway East.
According to a post on Twitter by PennDOT, all lanes of the Parkway East are closed.
Officials posted the warning to social media at 6:44 a.m., saying that the accident took place near Exit 72A – Forbes Avenue/Oakland.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, a pickup truck was involved in the accident.
The details around the accident have not yet been released.
Officials cleared the accident shortly before 7:45 a.m. according to a post on Twitter.
