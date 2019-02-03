



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An early morning car accident Sunday closed all lanes of the Parkway East.

According to a post on Twitter by PennDOT, all lanes of the Parkway East are closed.

UPDATE: Crash on I-376 eastbound between Exit 72A – Forbes Ave/Oakland and Exit 72A – Forbes Ave/Oakland. All lanes closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) February 3, 2019

Officials posted the warning to social media at 6:44 a.m., saying that the accident took place near Exit 72A – Forbes Avenue/Oakland.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a pickup truck was involved in the accident.

The details around the accident have not yet been released.

CLEARED: Crash on I-376 eastbound between Exit 72A – Forbes Ave/Oakland and Exit 72A – Forbes Ave/Oakland. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) February 3, 2019

Officials cleared the accident shortly before 7:45 a.m. according to a post on Twitter.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details