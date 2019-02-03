



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Longtime Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bob Friend died Sunday morning at age 88.

Pirates President Frank Coonelly released a statement on Friend’s death Sunday evening.

“Our thoughts, prayers and support go out to Bob’s wife, Pat, son, Bob, and daughter, Missy, as well as the rest of the Friend family members and loved ones. Bob was truly one of the very best to ever wear the Pirates black and gold. He will be deeply missed,” the statement said in part.

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we confirm the passing of Bob Friend, an exceptional pitcher and even better person. Bob was a great member of the Pirates organization and will be truly missed. We send our condolences to the Friend family at this time. pic.twitter.com/GdS5IQxuRf — Pirates (@Pirates) February 4, 2019

Friend, a four-time All-Star, pitched in 568 games over the span of 15 seasons with the Pirates, and he played a critical role in bringing the city of Pittsburgh a World Series Championship in 1960.

The Pirates say Friend holds the franchise record for career innings pitched, games started and strikeouts.

Friend stayed in Pittsburgh after his retirement and was one of the founding officers of the Pirates Alumni Association. He remained an active board member for the association until his passing.

The Pirates say Friend is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

The statement did not mention the cause of death.