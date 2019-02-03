BREAKING NEWS:Boil Water Advisory Issued For Raccoon And Potter Townships
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMSuper Bowl LIII
    10:00 PMThe World's Best
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bob Friend, Local TV, Pittsburgh Pirates


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Longtime Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bob Friend died Sunday morning at age 88.

Pirates President Frank Coonelly released a statement on Friend’s death Sunday evening.

“Our thoughts, prayers and support go out to Bob’s wife, Pat, son, Bob, and daughter, Missy, as well as the rest of the Friend family members and loved ones. Bob was truly one of the very best to ever wear the Pirates black and gold. He will be deeply missed,” the statement said in part.

Friend, a four-time All-Star, pitched in 568 games over the span of 15 seasons with the Pirates, and he played a critical role in bringing the city of Pittsburgh a World Series Championship in 1960.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 1 — THE 1960 NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPS — These are the members of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the 1960 National League pennant winners: Back row (l to r) Tom Cheney, Dick Groat, Gino Cimoli, Bill Mazeroski, George Witt, Clem Labine, Bob Skinner, Bill Virdon and Roy Face. Middle row (l to r) travelling secretary Bob Rice, Bob Friend, Harvey Haddix, Rocky Nelson, Vernon Law, Fred Green, Dick Stuart, Vinegar Bend Mizell, Joe Gibbon, Joe Christopher, batting coach George Sisler and trainer Danny Whelan. Front row (l to r) Smoky Burgess, Gene Baker, Roberto Clemente, coach Mickey Vernon, coach Sam Narron, manager Danny Murtaugh, coach Frank Oceak, coack Bill Burwell, Dick Schofield, Don Hoak and Hal Smith. Seated on the ground in front is batboy Bobby Recker. (Catcher Bob Oldis and batting practice pitcher Virgil Trucks not shown).

The Pirates say Friend holds the franchise record for career innings pitched, games started and strikeouts.

Friend stayed in Pittsburgh after his retirement and was one of the founding officers of the Pirates Alumni Association. He remained an active board member for the association until his passing.

The Pirates say Friend is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

The statement did not mention the cause of death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s