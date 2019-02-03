



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Restaurants, bars and basements were filled Sunday night for the Super Bowl, but you would be hard pressed to find a bigger party in Pittsburgh than the one at Rivers Casino.

There was a huge crowd for the casino’s first Super Bowl since opening its sportsbook.

“Our sportsbook has been full since early this morning. This place has just been on fire, electric,” Andre Barnabei, vice president of slot operations at Rivers Casino, said. “Pittsburgh is a sports town. It’s in everybody’s heart here.”

Despite the Steelers not being in the Super Bowl, it was an otherwise perfect combination of football and sports betting enthusiasm.

Joey Dominic had a money line bet for the Pats to win.

“If New England wins, or should I say when they win, you win no matter what the score is,” he said.

With three ways to bet — on the casino app, the teller window and kiosk — there were plenty of preferences for the win.

Also at the casino were two friends, fans and big betters who each placed $5,000 on the line. One was sporting a Rams jersey, the other a Patriots, but both had a similar mindset as far as their money went.

“I don’t lose Super Bowl bets. I’m 9 in 1 the last 10 years and I got a good feeling,” John Kubina, who was betting on the Patriots, said.

“I mean, I just don’t like the Patriots at all … [but] I got to go with my pocket. You have to play smart with your money,” Chase Misselwitz said.

Rivers can’t say exactly how much money was wagered there Sunday night, but the place had been packed since mid-afternoon.