SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say a woman has been charged in connection to a shooting and alleged drunk driving incident in Armstrong County.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday in South Bend Township.

Forty-three-year-old Barbara Janine Crissman, of Shelocta, Pa., was allegedly firing a handgun at other family members at a home on Hemlock Road near West Lebanon Road.

State police say Crissman got in a vehicle and tried to leave the scene, but she drove into a ditch then climbed into the backseat in an attempt to hide.

When troopers apprehended Crissman, they noticed the smell of alcohol and saw an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

Crissman refused a blood draw.

She is facing multiple charges.

