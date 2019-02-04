  • KDKA TVOn Air

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A 3-year-old child was pulled from Lake Emile in Renziehausen Park in McKeesport on Monday afternoon.

The child, who was fishing with his father, took off toward the icy lake and fell in. The father immediately jumped into the lake and pulled the child out, according to McKeesport Police.

Witnesses nearby called 911 and police and emergency personnel performed CPR on the child, who was transported to Children’s Hospital. He was alert and breathing during transport.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for this developing story.

