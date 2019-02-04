BREAKING NEWS:Boil Water Advisory Issued For Raccoon And Potter Townships
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMExtra
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    04:30 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 4:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aliquippa, Local TV, Pro Football Hall Of Fame, Ty Law


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — Aliquippa is beaming with pride after learning that another native son will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Mike Ditka was the first, and now, defensive back Ty Law will also receive the gold jacket.

“In order to achieve something like that you have to be consistent and do something well for a very long time,” Law said.

From his days as an Aliquippa Quip to life with the New England Patriots and beyond, Law excelled on the football field.

He was WPIAL and PIAA state champion in 1991, an All-American, All Big Ten in college, a perennial Pro Bowl player, Super Bowl champion and now a member of the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Eugene “Salt” Smith is a member of the Ebenezer AME Church where Law grew up.

“The whole town is really joyful. We’ve been with him ever since he was a little kid. He was winning from high school, he won a state championship in football, then he went to the University of Michigan, and then being drafted number one by the New England Patriots,” Smith said. “Just a tremendous individual born and raised in this church, an inspiration to all the young people. He’s a good person.”

Former Aliquippa Coach Don Yanessa also watched Law grow up. Yanessa didn’t coach Law in high school, but they developed a strong friendship.

“You could tell there was a future there. I mean, a good athlete, smart kid. When he looked at you, he was listening,” Yanessa said.

Yanessa remembers how Law’s coach at Michigan once described his talents.

“Ty could cover one half of the field in the secondary all by himsel, and the other three guys — the other corner, free safety, strong safety — covered the other half,” he said.

Beyond his talents, Yanessa appreciates Ty Law the man.

“The things he says and what he stands for, I respect all of that and I wish that every kid that came out that was a great athlete could have that same demeanor,” he said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s