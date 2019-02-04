  • KDKA TVOn Air

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — Someone who purchased a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket in Beaver County just hit the jackpot.

The Lottery says a jackpot-wining Cash 5 ticket worth $650,000 was sold at Giles Plaza News on Sheffield Road in Aliquippa.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday: 04-08-12-16-34.

Giles Plaza News will earn a $5,000 selling bonus.

Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Winners should sign the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions.

