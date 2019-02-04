



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are new details about a fight at a South Side club early Sunday morning.

The crowd at the Foxtail Bar was so unruly, police had to shut down part of the 1600 block of Carson Street, and now the bar’s management is taking action in an attempt to prevent a recurrence of the incident.

A viewer sent KDKA disturbing video of the fight that happened at Foxtail Bar. The video shows a large group of people pushing, shoving and screaming. Even fists were seen flying, then security trying to break things up.

Police responded to the fight on East Carson Street around 1:15 a.m. When police got inside the bar, they immediately began to get everything under control. Police had to shut down the 1600 block of East Carson Street as the crowd dispersed after the fight.

The district attorney’s office said they have exterior cameras in the area of the bar and managed to capture some footage outside. For some local businesses, like Carson Street Deli and Craft Beer Bar, it’s disturbing.

“It’s disheartening to hear that that’s happening in our community because I personally live down here. I work at multiple establishments,” said Ashley Vesci, the manager at Carson Street Deli and Craft Beer Bar.

Other business owners aren’t as concerned.

“If you have that many people consuming alcohol you can expect some level of trouble,” said Owner of Fudge Farm, Walt Rainey.

Foxtail Management released the following statement:



“The safety and security of our guests and employees are our first priority. This was an isolated incident and should not be considered a reflection of the nightly activities at the venue.

“It is unfortunate that the actions of a few can negatively affect the good time hundreds of people count on us to provide every weekend.

“Internal security de-escalated the situation and we summoned police to in order to help disperse the crowd. The aggressors who caused this unfortunate incident have been identified and permanently banned not only from Foxtail, but from many properties within the city. No arrests were made. We are cooperating 100 percent with authorities and, as a precaution, are adding more security resources to help prevent incidents in the future.”

Police said no one was hurt in this fight. The DA is assisting police in the investigation, but so far no charges have been filed.