



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority says T riders are seeing significant delays this morning due to mechanical issues.

According to the Port Authority’s Twitter page, all rail lines are seeing delays of up to 15-20 minutes for the morning rush hour.

Officials say multiple rail cars are having mechanical issues in the central business district.

Meanwhile, riders who use the Red Line will be seeing delays of up to 10 minutes for single tracking from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

They are alerting Stevenson riders that the outbound car will arrive on the inbound track and riders should board from the outbound side, and Potomac riders should use the inbound platform to board from both directions.

