



INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting another “Operation Yellow Jacket” in Indiana County on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Operation Yellow Jacket” is a program where state troopers conduct speed enforcement from PennDOT highway maintenance vehicles.

State police say the program allows PennDOT and state police to work together to keep highways safe for everyone.

Troopers will be posted at select locations on Indiana County highways and focus on speed enforcement and enforcement of the Steer Clear law, which requires drivers approaching an emergency response area to move into a non-adjacent lane while passing the area or, if that’s not possible, to pass at a reduced speed.

A first offense violation of the Steer Clear Law could result in a $250 fine.