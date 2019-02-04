



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates dipped into the bargain bin once again, reportedly signing a familiar face on Monday.

Francisco Liriano signed a minor-league deal, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Free-agent left-hander Francisco Liriano in agreement with #Pirates, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 4, 2019

The 35-year-old pitched for Pittsburgh from 2013-16, going 41-36 with a 3.67 ERA in 107 starts.

In the three years since then, his ERA is at 4.89. Last season with the Detroit Tigers, Liriano went 5-12 with a 4.58 ERA.

The Pirates unceremoniously traded Liriano and prospects catcher Reese McGuire and outfielder Harold Ramirez to Toronto for pitching prospect Drew Hutchison in August of 2016 for “financial flexibility.”

Many Pirates fans were upset with the trade at the time, which looked a lot like they gave up a couple promising prospects in a salary dump.

“The financial flexibility and adding Drew Hutchinson with our ability to reallocate those dollars onto this club in different ways going forward (were attractive),” Pittsburgh Pirates General Manager Neal Huntington said at the time.