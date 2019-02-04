



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man and a woman have been sentenced to jailtime for the assault of a Pittsburgh elementary school teacher in 2017.

A judge sentenced Dai’Shonta Williams and Vincent Beasley to 11 1/2 to 23 months in jail on Monday.

BREAKING: Judge sentences woman and man accused of assaulting teacher in 2017 to 11 1/2 to 23 months on multiple counts of aggravated assault. Teacher testifies “my life has completely changed. ” #KDKA pic.twitter.com/ZUYF3Slbvu — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) February 4, 2019

Williams and Beasley were charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after allegedly attacking 46-year-old Janice Watkins, a Pittsburgh King PreK-8 elementary school teacher.

“You do something bad, you have to pay for it,” Watkins said Monday.

Watkins told KDKA she didn’t accept Williams’ apology.

“They’re sorry now because they’re… [Beasley] never admitted, all the way to the end, even though there’s videotape that he did what he did,” Watkins said.

“I think that this is a precedent type of case. The court is saying that teachers are a protected class and they have to be treated as such. The heartbreaking part about all of this though is that you have a woman that has completely admitted to her faults. She completely lost her cool. She has been remorseful from day one with me. She just had a baby who’s three months old,” defense attorney Blaine Jones said.

Investigators said Williams was upset because Watkins took her daughter’s cell phone away during class.

Williams reportedly did not like how the situation was handled, and allegedly said of Watkins, “She is going to get it later.” The little girl accused the teacher of trying to choke her, and officials say the girl bit Watkins.

Later, investigators say Watkins was driving home along Ohio River Boulevard. While sitting in traffic on the West End exit off-ramp, she noticed a black male and female get out of their vehicle. Watkins’ driver’s side window was down as she was speaking to her mother on the phone.

The woman approached Watkins’ car and allegedly threw a brick through the open window. Watkins was struck in the head. She said after she was hit, the woman opened her door, dragged her out in the road and began punching and kicking her.

Watkins was hospitalized with cuts, bruises and a concussion.

Williams and Beasley pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault and conspiracy charges in November.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details