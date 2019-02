PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If there’s a pothole near you that needs to be fixed, there are several ways you can report it.

If you live within the City of Pittsburgh, you can call the city’s 311 line, or visit the city’s pothole repair page.

Anyone outside the city limits can contact PennDOT at 1-800-FIX-ROAD.

Or, visit this link.

For more information from PennDOT, click this link.