



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An eastern Pennsylvania brewery is coming to Pittsburgh this year.

The Reading Eagle reports that Sly Fox Brewing Co. plans to open a brewpub in The Highline, the 6-story brick warehouse formerly known as the Terminal Building on the South Side.

Sly Fox hopes to open the brewpub by the end of 2019. The location will have a 7-barrel brewing system for brewing small and experimental batches of beer.

John Giannopoulos, Sly Fox’s managing partner, told the Reading Eagle they hope to open that location in the fall.

In addition to the brewpub, Sly Fox also plans to open a restaurant that would serve their beer in downtown Pittsburgh.

Sly Fox currently has locations in Pottstown, where their brewery headquarters in located, and Phoenixville, where they have a brewhouse and eatery.