



INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – The state police in Indiana, Pa., updated their “Five Most Wanted” list after one of the suspects was taken into custody on Monday.

Joseph John Benko, 44, was arrested without incident by troopers after the police received a tip from a citizen. He was wanted for a felony firearms violation. Bail was set at $1,500 unsecured. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19.

Also in custody from the most recent list is Anthony Michael Cocco, 42. He was wanted for felony retail theft.

Still at large are Jacie Nicole Long, 26, of Indiana. She is wanted for felony possession with intent to deliver fentanyl in Indiana. She is 5-foot-4, 125 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She is known to frequent Lancaster, Pa.

Kevin George Dillie, of Bentleyville, is also at large. He is wanted for misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is 6-foot-1, 220 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen in Indiana.

Also on the list is Dakar Allen Jones, 46, of Monroeville. He is wanted for felony motor vehicle theft. He is 6-foot-2, 240 pounds and was last seen in Indiana.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Long, Dillie or Jones is asked to call the state police in Indiana at 724-357-1960.