  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Car Crash, Local TV, Vandergrift


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) — A vehicle overturned onto its roof in a crash in Westmoreland County on Monday.

It happened just after noon on Pennsylvania Avenue at Maryland Avenue in Vandergrift.

Police and medics were sent to the scene after a vehicle crashed and flipped onto its roof. Two people were reportedly trapped inside.

Crews were still on the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Further details, including how the crash happened, have not yet been announced.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s