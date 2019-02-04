



VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) — A vehicle overturned onto its roof in a crash in Westmoreland County on Monday.

It happened just after noon on Pennsylvania Avenue at Maryland Avenue in Vandergrift.

Police and medics were sent to the scene after a vehicle crashed and flipped onto its roof. Two people were reportedly trapped inside.

Crews were still on the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Further details, including how the crash happened, have not yet been announced.

