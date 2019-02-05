



MIAMI (KDKA) — According to reports, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been involved in a domestic dispute.

TMZ first reported the news that Brown was part of a domestic violence investigation in January. He has not been arrested.

Sources told TMZ that a woman contacted the Hollywood Police Department in Florida about the incident.

Police confirm they did investigate, and told TMZ: “Mr. Brown was involved in a domestic dispute. No arrests were made.”

So far no word from the Steelers on the incident.

Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward tweeted to Steelers Nation after the reports broke.

“Y’all deserve more…. back to work.”

