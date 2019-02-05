  • KDKA TVOn Air

MIAMI (KDKA) — According to reports, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been involved in a domestic dispute.

TMZ first reported the news that Brown was part of a domestic violence investigation in January. He has not been arrested.

Sources told TMZ that a woman contacted the Hollywood Police Department in Florida about the incident.

Police confirm they did investigate, and told TMZ: “Mr. Brown was involved in a domestic dispute. No arrests were made.”

“Can confirm through Hollywood (Fla.) Police that Antonio Brown was involved in a January domestic dispute, no arrests made. HPD, which investigated the disputes, is not commenting further until it has more details. TMZ first reported.”

So far no word from the Steelers on the incident.

Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward tweeted to Steelers Nation after the reports broke.

“Y’all deserve more…. back to work.”

Comments
  1. Diana Drenning Decker says:
    February 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM

    Who’s not surprised. MR.ROONEY, LET HIM GO!

