



WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Chaundee Brown scored eight points in overtime, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 35.1 seconds to play as Wake Forest beat Pitt 78-76 Tuesday night in a battle of teams attempting to end five-game losing streaks.

Brown’s crucial shot gave the Demon Deacons a 77-74 lead.

Jaylen Hoard led the Deacons (9-13, 2-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 19 points and Brandon Childress and Brown added 18 apiece.

Xavier Johnson scored 23 points for the Panthers (12-11, 2-8), Jared Wilson-Frame added 17, including five 3-pointers, and Sidney N’Dir had 15.

Johnson made the first of two free-throw attempts with 6.8 seconds left overtime. He missed the second and ball was knocked into the backcourt, where Childress grabbed it and dribbled out the clock.

Brown made two 3-pointers in overtime, the first tied it at 72 with 2:57 left.

Pitt nearly won in regulation time. With the Panthers leading by two points, Hoard grabbed an errant desperation 3-pointer by Brown and laid it in with one second left to force overtime.

