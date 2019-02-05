



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Market District Chef Ben D’Amico stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with some delicious strawberry recipes perfect for a sweet Valentine’s Day!

Strawberries & Cream

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 package Strawberries, washed, trimmed, halved

½ cup Mascarpone Cheese

½ cup Heavy Cream

2 tsp Sugar, granulated

½ tsp Vanilla Extract

1 tbsp Basil, fresh, minced

Drizzle MD Balsamic Glaze (Optional)

Directions:

1. Combine Marscapone, Cream, Sugar, & Vanilla in a medium bowl. Whisk until thick peaks from in the cream.

2. Place the strawberries onto a plate or bowl, place the cream on the strawberries – slightly on the side.

3. Drizzle a small amount of balsamic glaze on the strawberries and garnish with thinly cut fresh basil.

Cheese Stuffed Strawberries

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Makes: about 16 pieces

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 package Strawberries, washed

1 cup Mascarpone Cheese

½ cup Cream Cheese

1 tbsp Honey

½ tbsp Lime Juice

½ tsp Vanilla Extract

¼ tsp Pink Peppercorns, finely grated

½ tbsp Lime Zest

Directions:

4. Combine Marscapone, Cream Cheese, Honey, Lime Juice & Zest, Pink Peppercorns, & Vanilla in a medium bowl, mix until well blended.

5. Place the strawberries upside down on a cutting board. Make two crisscross cuts ¾ the way down the berry. Be sure not to cut them all the way or they will not be able to be stuffed.

6. Take the cheese mixture and place it into a piping bag. If a piping bag is not available simply place it into a freezer-strength plastic storage bag and cut off the tip.

7. Gently fill each strawberry from the piping bag with about 1 tbsp of the cheese filling.

8. Garnish with additional fresh lime zest and pink peppercorns.