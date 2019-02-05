Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fire destroyed a home in Knoxville overnight.
The blaze started just before 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Jucunda Street.
The fire chief says it was mostly contained to a single home, but a neighboring home did sustain damage.
The home where the fire started appeared to be vacant.
According to emergency officials, one person was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.
The cause is under investigation.
