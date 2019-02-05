  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, multi-car accident, West End Bridge


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two cars drag racing across the West End Bridge caused a fatal accident that completely shut the bridge down just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Photo Credit: Lori Sperling/KDKA

According to a police spokesperson, two cars were racing and one lost control, slamming into three other cars. One person is confirmed dead, one is in critical condition, and the conditions of three other victims in unknown at this time.

Photo Credit: Lori Sperling/KDKA

The crash happened closer to the Carson Street side of the bridge.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for this developing story.

