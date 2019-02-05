



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two cars drag racing across the West End Bridge caused a fatal accident that completely shut the bridge down just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.

According to a police spokesperson, two cars were racing and one lost control, slamming into three other cars. One person is confirmed dead, one is in critical condition, and the conditions of three other victims in unknown at this time.

The crash happened closer to the Carson Street side of the bridge.

