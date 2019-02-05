



DONEGAL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — PennDOT is making repairs to part of Interstate 70 in Washington County today, prompting temporary stoppages and slowing traffic.

According to PennDOT, workers are repairing ripples in the roadway caused by “longwall mining” under the highway.

Anyone driving the stretch of I-70 from the West Virginia border to West Alexander, Donegal Township, can expect to see temporary traffic stoppages on both the eastbound and westbound sides today.

I-70 Washington County temp. stoppages EAST & West MM.05 near WV border — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) February 5, 2019

Officials with PennDOT say they are temporarily reducing speeds in that area, too.

PennDOT is telling drivers to be cautious in that area, and watch for changing road conditions and highway workers.

There are significant traffic delays being reported in Washington County. Drivers are warned to be patient while driver through that area today.

