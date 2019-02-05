



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another day, another list for the Steel City.

Pittsburgh was just named one of the “Top 10 Destinations For Foodies in 2019” by the BBC.

In fact, Pittsburgh was the only city in America named to the list.

New non-stop flights between Pittsburgh and London help the ranking.

“Andy Warhol is Steel Town’s best-known local boy, and its post-industrial landscape is littered with vibrant street art. And an arty vibe defines its burgeoning food scene, where cheap rents (by American city standards) have seen young chefs pursuing ambitious, creative cuisine catering to the Pittsburgh’s demographic of young upwardly mobile urban migrants,” says the BBC.

Matera, Italy comes in at number one on the list.

That’s followed by Amsterdam.

