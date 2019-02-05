  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ralph Iannotti
PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) – A Plum School Board member is being criticized on Tuesday night for a post he shared on Facebook.

He re-posted an anti-Muslim image that is being condemned by the superintendent.

Photo Courtesy Of Facebook.

The Plum School District late Tuesday wasted no time in responding to a controversial social media post by one of its elected officials.

Brian Wisniewski is a member of the Plum School Board. In a post that has now been removed from his Facebook page, Wisniewski posted: ”Does it worry anybody that we have three devout Muslims in Congress that have unlimited access to our top secret government documents?”

KDKA News went to Wisniewski’s home Tuesday night to try to talk to him, but no one came to the door. We also emailed him asking for an interview, but got no response.

In an effort to distance itself from Wisniewski’s Facebook post, the Plum School Superintendent sent the KDKA newsroom a short statement, saying, “We have been made aware of a re-posted comment on a Board member’s personal Facebook page – this District is not affiliated with this posting in any way. We vigorously disagree with and condemn the content of the post and we do so in the strongest possible terms.”

Ralph Iannotti

