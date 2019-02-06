



CLEVELAND (CBS) — Scary surveillance video has been released showing a father leaving his baby on a Cleveland RTA train.

The father says he set his baby down on the train, and then stepped back out on the platform to smoke a cigarette.

The train left without him, leaving passengers scrambling to alert the dad.

The baby was reunited with its father after the train operator realized what had happened and returned to the next stop.

According to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, the baby was left on a train heading westbound from the Windermere station on the morning of Jan. 12.

Authorities say the dad is not facing any charges for the incident.

Neither the baby nor the passengers were in any danger during the indent, RTA officials say.