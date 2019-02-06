  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Keith Urban will perform at the NHL’s Stadium Series outdoor game in Philadelphia between the Penguins and Flyers on Feb. 23.

The league announced Wednesday that the country music star would perform during the first intermission.

Urban is the latest high-profile music act to play an NHL event, following Weezer at the Winter Classic and Bebe Rexha at All-Star Weekend.

Urban has no connection to the Flyers or Penguins, but he and wife Nicole Kidman are Nashville Predators fans, and he sang the national anthem during their 2017 playoff run. The NHL took the Stanley Cup to Urban’s studio in Nashville in April.

NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer called getting Urban a win for the league, which has put energy into getting more current musical acts for major events.

