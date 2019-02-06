Comments
Bowen’s bond has now been changed, allowing him to be released from jail and be under house arrest.
SAXONBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A Knoch High School student charged with threatening to shoot classmates is out of jail on Wednesday.
Police say Jason Bowen posted a video on Snapchat of himself shooting a semi-automatic rifle with the caption, “training for prom walk.”
