  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe World's Best
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jason Bowen, Knoch High school, Local TV


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SAXONBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A Knoch High School student charged with threatening to shoot classmates is out of jail on Wednesday.

Photo Credit: KDKA

Police say Jason Bowen posted a video on Snapchat of himself shooting a semi-automatic rifle with the caption, “training for prom walk.”

Photo Credit: KDKA

Bowen’s bond has now been changed, allowing him to be released from jail and be under house arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s