By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain continues as we roll into the afternoon hours across Western Pennsylvania.

With the rain comes flooding concerns, and we have a few for today.

Just before noon, the National Weather Service put out a Flood Advisory for the Ohio River at The Point due to expected high water levels. The Mon Wharf will be closed Friday because of the flooding. It will be open Thursday, but no parking will be permitted along the lower planter wall.

We also now have Greene and Washington counties joining other communities in Ohio and Western Virginia as being under a Flood Watch. One to two inches of rain is still expected in these communities, but a saturated ground could lead to flash flooding.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Flood Watch goes through 7 a.m. on Friday with the Flood Advisory for the Ohio River at The Point going through 11 p.m. Thursday. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley expects the Flood Advisory to be extended through at least Sunday morning.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Highs today will be around 50 degrees with cooler weather moving in for the evening.

The best chance for rain is before 4 p.m. today, with the rest of the day looking dry and damp.

