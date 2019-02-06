  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Lisa Washington
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fatal Fire, Lisa Washington, Local TV, South Side


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person died when fire broke out overnight at a high-rise apartment complex on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Crews were called to Carson Towers on East Carson Street around 2 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, crews reported smoke coming from a basement apartment.

That’s where the victim was found.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified her at 65-year-old Teresa Walker.

The fire chief said the building has sprinklers in the common areas, but not in the individual units.

“The building was partial sprinklered just in the common areas, but the apartments were not sprinklered,” Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Chief Darryl Jones said. “If this apartment was sprinklered, I doubt very seriously there would have been a fatality here.”

Firefighters say the damage was contained to the victim’s apartment.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

