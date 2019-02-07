



HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people were killed in a crash on I-376 in Beaver County on Thursday.

It happened just after 1 p.m. near Hopewell Township.

Beaver County State Police say one vehicle crossed the center line and crashed into another vehicle head-on.

Both drivers were killed. There were no passengers in either vehicle at the time of the crash.

All eastbound lanes are closed from the Hopewell Exit 48 to the county line.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details