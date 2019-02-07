



PITTSBUGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will announce Thursday that he is filing a lawsuit against UPMC, KDKA money editor Jon Delano has learned.

That suit will allege that UPMC, a non-profit under Pennsylvania law, has engaged in conduct that violates the Pennsylvania charities law.

Shapiro claims the health care provider and insurance company is not living up to the requirements of state law.

This all goes back to a business rivalry between two major non-profit companies in the Pittsburgh region.

For years, Highmark provided health insurance through its Blue Cross and Blue Shield products.

At the same time, UPMC developed one of the nation’s best medical health care facilities.

But then both started to encroach on each other’s field of expertise.

UPMC began its own health insurance program called UPMC Health to compete against Highmark’s insurance, and Highmark acquired what is now the Allegheny Health Network with multiple hospitals to compete against UPMC’s medical services.

In 2012, UPMC said it would no longer accept Highmark insurance at lower in-network rates.

After government intervention, a consent decree was negotiated which required each health care system to provide in-network services to the patients who carried insurance cards issued by each other.

That consent decree runs out on June 30.

The end of the consent decree will play havoc with many in this region being unable to access the physicians and facilities they want.

Shapiro is expected to ask the Commonwealth Court to essentially modify and extend the consent decree in the public interest.

