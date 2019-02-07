



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — McArdle Roadway will close for several hours on Saturday and Sunday for maintenance.

The Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure says a contractor will be removing debris along the road between the Liberty Bridge and Grandview Avenue.

The road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

The work is preventative maintenance on erosion of the hillside. There will not be any posted detours.

Drivers can use the Liberty Tunnel to northbound Route 51 to Woodruff Street to Merrimac Street to avoid the closure.