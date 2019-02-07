



MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – Police in Monroeville seized more than $60,000 in an ongoing narcotics investigation on Wednesday.

According to a statement from authorities, detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department worked with Monroeville Police and the FBI to recover 3.5 ounces of raw heroin and fentanyl as well as 11 bricks of packaged heroin with an approximate street value of $62,000, according to officials.

Officials say that a search warrant was conducted at a residence on Monroeville Blvd. Wednesday morning where the drugs were recovered. Police say they also recovered three handguns. According to authorities, one gun had the serial number removed.

Two adult males were charged in connection with the drug bust.

